iPhone 12 Studio launched

Apple today has launched the iPhone 12 Studio webpage, which can be accessed on mobile devices such as the iPad and iPhone.

iPhone 12 Studio allows users to customize their iPhone 12 with MagSafe wallets and cases. This way, they can mix and match various designs and colors to achieve the look they want.

Users can visit the page on their iPad or iPhones. Once it’s fully loaded they can choose the model, e.g., iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, then scroll further to choose a case and color as well as the wallet and color. When satisfied, users can save it as a photo and name the file.

Aside from being convenient, it can help cut back time spent browsing on Apple Stores, thus minimizing the chances of contracting the COVID-19 virus. iPhone 12 Studio is similar to Apple Watch studio which allows users to customize their watch bands and casings in a virtual manner.