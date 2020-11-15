iPhone 12 upgrade offers open in Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland

Reservations are now open for iPhone 12 models in countries Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland. Recent lockdown protocols in the UK excluded the country, and restrictions set by the government has disallowed the opening of Apple retail stores in the region.

Operation issues in the three countries are now resolved and as such, customers can now book Apple Store reservations and take a look at the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 12 models.

In England, the stores are only used for returns and click-and-collect services. Lockdown begun in November 5 and will be ending by December 2, to which the UK government will review the situation and deem if the lockdown should be lifted or not.

The iPhone 12 upgrade program allows eligible users to get a new iPhone 12 in exchange for their current iPhone. The process can be done in the Apple Store app or on the official Apple website.