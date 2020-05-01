iPhone 12 will launch this year but Apple pushes back mass production of the new model

Apple has plans to launch the new flagship iPhone this year. However, according to the report by the Wall Street Journal, the mass production of the new device will be delayed by one month. This deal in mass production is because of the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak.

Wall Street Journal also reports that Apple is also reducing the number of iPhones by 20% which it plans to launch by the second half of this year. The report says that the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the demand for the new iPhones all across the globe.

It has also disrupted manufacturing across Asia (especially China) which is the heart of the supply chain for Apple devices. It is due to these reasons that Apple is now pushing back the production ramp-up of the new iPhone 12 this year.

Apple generally launches new iPhone models in September. A one month delay means that this year the unveiling of the new iPhone 21 will be in October. Apple has plans to launch new 5-G enabled iPhones. According to Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, there are plans to release two 6.1-inch iPhones, one 5.4-inch iPhone, and one 6.7-inch model later this year.