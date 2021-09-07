The new iPhone 13 color leaks on social media

According to Apple Hub on Twitter and many other rumours, Apple is expected to announce some new colors for the iPhone 13. Apple Hub appears to have leaked some images of the iPhone 13 Pro in Rose Gold and Sunset Gold.
iPhone 13 color leaks
It’s unclear whether the leaks shared are legit or fake. However, there are some other leaks on Twitter that shared the iPhone 13 in Rose Gold color.
There are rumours regarding iPhone 13 coming out in Matt Black. However, to know the real colors of the iPhone 13 devices, you may need to wait until there is an official announcement from Apple.
The official iPhone 13 colors are expected to be announced soon later this month.
