The new iPhone 13 color leaks on social media

According to Apple Hub on Twitter and many other rumours, Apple is expected to announce some new colors for the iPhone 13. Apple Hub appears to have leaked some images of the iPhone 13 Pro in Rose Gold and Sunset Gold.

iPhone 13 color leaks

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to feature new colors including Rose Gold and a new sunset Gold. Which color are you more excited about? pic.twitter.com/dqdqUICiu7 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 4, 2021

It’s unclear whether the leaks shared are legit or fake. However, there are some other leaks on Twitter that shared the iPhone 13 in Rose Gold color.

Based on what was sent to me today, #Apple has developed a Rose Gold colored iPhone unit, probably a variant discadred or planned for the future. Unfortunately I have no more information about it pic.twitter.com/ORvZ3eJ2aA — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2021

There are rumours regarding iPhone 13 coming out in Matt Black. However, to know the real colors of the iPhone 13 devices, you may need to wait until there is an official announcement from Apple.

The iPhone 13 Pro series is expected to feature a new matte black color option! What do you think of this color? pic.twitter.com/965RVgmtA4 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 5, 2021

The official iPhone 13 colors are expected to be announced soon later this month.

