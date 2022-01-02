iPhone 13 delivery times stabilize with demand on high-end models

Samik Chatterjee, lead analyst at JP Morgan has reported that the supply and demand for iPhone 13 delivery have stabilized.

The investor’s note saw the analysis of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 lead times during its 15th week of availability, with delivery times for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone mini going on an average of 3,5,3 and 3 days respectively. It’s largely the same as the week before that, at 5,5,2 and 2 days.

In the US, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro delivery were around one to two days, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini didn’t have any. Lead times in China was 1,5,0 and 0 days during the 15th week, while in Germany and the UK the lead time decreased to only 6 days and in-store pickups are now available.

Chatterjee also mentioned that higher-end iPhone 13 models are now preferred over the base models.