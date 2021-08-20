iPhone 13 is expected to launch in September 2021

TrendForce, a research firm based in Taiwan claims that the next generation iPhone will be coming in September.

It’s mentioned that the iPhone 13 models will come with several improvements, such as larger batteries due to optimized internal space, mmWave 5G support outside the US, and a new 5nm+ chip.

Pricing is expected to be the same as its predecessor if Apple has been able to control manufacturing costs effectively. Due to the pandemic the iPhone 12 lineup was launched in October but TrendForce says that the iPhone 13 is on track for a traditional September launch.

Rumors that have been circulating about Apple’s newest iPhone model include a smaller notch, 5G capability, camera improvements, the A15 chip, a 120 Hz ProMotion display and four sizes that are similar to the iPhone 12 lineup. All signs point to a September launch date, with preorders for the units becoming available at that time.