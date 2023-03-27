iPhone 13 is China’s Best-Selling smartphone of 2022

Apple’s iPhone 13 was deemed the most popular smartphone in China for the year 2022.

Counterpoint Research published a report on the best-selling mobile phones in China last year. The iPhone 13 took the top spot in units sold in the region, securing a market share of 6.6%, up from 2.3% in the previous year. The second and third best-selling smartphone was the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro at 2.2% and 1.9% respectively in terms of market share. It’s worth noting that it was the first time the Pro models appeared in China’s top ten list.

Apple was also responsible for more than 10% of sales volume in China for 2022. The rest of the smartphone list included Vivo, Oppo, and Honor. Counterpoint claims that the top ten mobile brands’ sales share will decrease due to ‘continuous annual decline’, but there were promising signs in January that might change the trend.