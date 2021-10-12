iPhone 13 Lead Delivery Times Shrink

Delivery estimates for the iPhone 13 models are shortening although they remain in an elevated state, according to an investor note and report by a JP Morgan analyst.

iPhone 13 lead times were compared across several regions, including China, the UK, US and Germany. Estimates for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were estimated to be around 35 days for the Pro Max and Pro models, 20 and 14 for the base and mini variants, respectively.

In the US, lead times were 34, 20 and 14 for the Pro Max and Pro, 13 and mini variants, while in China lead estimates were 40 for the Pro Max and Pro and 19 and 14 for the iPhone 13 and mini variants. In Germany and the UK the estimates dropped by one day.

The lead analyst, Samik Chaterjee concluded that iPhone 13 lead times are beginning to shorten although they remain in an elevated status on their 4th week.