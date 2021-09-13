iPhone 13 may have 128GB storage minimum, 1TB for Pro

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has recently stated that the iPhone 13 models will have 128GB storage as the minimum.

Kuo mentioned that there won’t be any option to get the iPhone 13 with 64GB storage. The maximum storage capacity will be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro models.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro will come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The biggest storage capacity is reserved for the higher-end models, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple’s event, ‘California Streaming’ starts 10am Pacific Time on September 14, Tuesday. There won’t be any media in attendance, and it’s likely that the event will have pre-recorded videos in broadcast. Those who are interested can watch the event at the Apple TV app, on Apple’s official website or YouTube channel.