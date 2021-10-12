iPhone 13 outpaces iPhone 12 Pro in camera DxOMark benchmarks

A recent DxOMark review revealed how the new iPhone 13 has a better imaging capability compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

DxO reviewed the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro cameras previously, putting Apple’s latest flagship phones at the top of mobile rankings. The iPhone 13 placed high enough to be on the top 5 in the chart.

A review was released saying how the iPhone 13’s primary module was the same as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with a sensor shift stabilizer, f/1.6 aperture lens and a Dual Pixel autofocus. Its ultra wide camera was deemed ‘same as with the iPhone 12 generation.

The iPhone 13 was tested and showed a score of 117, 55 and 138 in video, zoom and photo category, respectively. Overall, the Apple product garnered a 130 score total.

Having a 130 mark puts it in contention at 4th place, just right behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pro models.