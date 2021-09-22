iPhone 13 preorders begin shipment

Preorders for Apple’s newest iPhone lineup is seeing some shipment progress, with the units looking to be delivered within the promised September 24 date.

Apple is processing the pre-orders made for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and customers are seeing updates to their order status in the App Store app.

Some customers have seen the status in the App Store go from ‘processing’ to ‘preparing to ship’, while others see it as ‘shipped’. Customers have made posts on social media regarding their preorder status.

Traditionally, Apple works with delivery partners to get its products shipped on time, and with the iPhone 13 the estimated date seems to be on point for September 24. However, there might be a few days’ delay for others.

In similar news, the iPhone Upgrade Program has had a few technical difficulties since launch and now has been resolved.