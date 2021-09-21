iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 online guided tour goes live

Apple has uploaded a new video on its official YouTube channel to walk viewers through which iPhone would be right for them.

The video, which is about 7 minutes long, discusses the various hardware specifications, including the available sizes, camera technology, water-resistant display, battery life and more in hopes that it will help users choose the iPhone that’s the ‘right fit’.

The walkthrough video was released in time for the preorders of the iPhone 13, which is now live. It was pre-recorded at the Tower Theater store located in Los Angeles. Those who are interested can buy the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, while the iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Preorders for the two latter iPhone 13 models are expected to go live at a later time.

Those who have preordered the iPhone 13 can expect their devices to be sent beginning September 24.