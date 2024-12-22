iPhone

iPhone 14, 14 Plus and, iPhone SE discontinued in Switzerland

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE third gen have been discontinued in Switzerland and labeled unavailable in the online Apple store, following the new rule in the European Union stating that smartphones that are capable of wired charging should have a USB-C port. Switzerland, though not an official part of the European Union, takes part in the single European Market and is expected to abide by the trading laws of the EU. 

All models of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 have USB-C ports to support wired charging, while the iPhone 14 and 14 plus models along with the iPhone SE still come with lightning ports, so the devices will no longer be sold online as well as Apple’s retail stores in the EU. Authorized Apple resellers are allowed to continue distributing the iPhone models until their stock runs out. A 4th gen iPhone SE may be coming out equipped with a USB-C port by March next year.

iPhone
