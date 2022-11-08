iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite to launch on November

iPhone 14 users should be able to use their smartphone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite this month.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is a feature that allows iPhone 14 users to send an SMS to emergency services even when the device is outside wi-fi and cellular coverage. Apple has not released a specific date of launch but promises that the technology should be available in November.

The Cupertino-based company outlined that iOS 16 is a requirement to activate Emergency SOS via Satellite. It’s believed that the feature will come alongside the release of iOS 16.1.1, which is already in the testing phase.

Apple says that those in Canada and the US can get the feature free for two years, and it’s set to expand to other regions by next year’s end. Sending a text via satellite and under clear skies will usually take around 15 seconds, and around a minute if there are medium obstructions.