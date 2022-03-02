iPhone 14 hole punch bigger than initially thought

Rumors of the upcoming iPhone 14’s design features a hole punch design instead of the notch. In new schematics, it’s believed that the front cutouts will be bigger than originally thought.

Replacing the notch with the pill-shape and hole cutouts might have been Apple’s answer to get more screen real estate. However, the difference might not be that much. An online leak reveals an iPhone 14 model with a realistic hole and pill punch-out that’s twice the size than what was speculated.

However, the hole punch design is still more efficient compared to the existing notch in previous iPhone models. However, it remains to be seen if upgraders would want to get the latest model for the incremental feature.

The hole punch design is not confirmed and remains a rumor at this point. It’s believed that the iPhone 14 might have a bump from 12 to 48 megapixel sensors and will lose the rear camera bump.