iPhone

iPhone 14 models appear in refurbished store

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 14

Apple is now selling the iPhone 14 lineup on Apple.com.

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 have appeared on the official refurbished list on Apple’s online store. The prior-generation iPhone is now at a discounted price since it launched in 2022. The price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $849, while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $759. The base model starts at $619. The exception is the iPhone 14 Plus, which does not have stock yet.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 series launched in September 2022. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro have been discontinued and replaced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. The brand-new models of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 start at $799 and $699, respectively. All refurbished iPhones are unlocked and come with new batteries, a USB-C to Lightning cable, and outer shells.

