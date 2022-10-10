iPhone 14 Plus begins arriving in New Zealand and Australia

New Zealand and Australian customers who have ordered the iPhone 14 Plus will start seeing their orders arrive on their doorsteps.

The two countries are among the first to see the iPhone 14 Plus, mainly because of the time zone difference. Although its counterparts iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 have already launched in September, the iPhone 14 Plus was delayed due to supply and manufacturing constraints. The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus replaces the iPhone 13 mini, which was recently discontinued to the device not selling well in relation to the rest of the lineup.

Customers in Australia and New Zealand get to take the first look at the iPhone 14 Plus, and will most likely share the unboxing videos and pictures on social media and popular sites like Reddit. Other regions, including Asia, the Middle East, and Europe are expected to follow suit.