iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro could get always-on display

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman says that the upcoming iOS 16 always-on display feature might arrive for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro.

Initially, it was believed that the always-on screen would be introduced for the iPhone 13 Pro, but it wasn’t the case.

Gurman mentioned that he received information that the always-on lock screen will arrive in iOS 16 and is set to be an exclusive feature to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Always-on lock screen is believed to work the same way as with new Apple Watch models- a state where frame rate slows down so users can get ‘glanceable’ information quickly.

This would be a welcome addition to the iPhone Pro line, which is said to have a pill cutout and hole punch design. Other news surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro are a 48 MP rear camera and the A16 Bionic chip.