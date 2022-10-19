iPhone 14 Pro Max tops other flagship phones in battery life test

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro lead the pack when it comes to battery life on flagship models.

PhoneArena recently conducted a test for smartphone battery life, comparing Apple’s flagship with other brands. The lineup included the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the 2021 Pixel 6 Pro.

In the test, the smartphones went through a browsing simulation, and both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro topped the list at 19 hours and 5 minutes, and 16 hours and 18 minutes, respectively.

The Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 came in at third and fourth place, at 14 hours and 19 minutes, and 13 hours and 56 minutes, respectively.

In another test, the flagship models ran through a YouTube video and at 100% brightness until they died. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro came in first and second, with 11 hours and 9 hours and 39 minutes, respectively.

The full video of the battery test can be viewed at the official PhoneArena YouTube channel.