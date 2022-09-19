iPhone 14 Pro offers greater GPS accuracy

Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro boasts improved GPS accuracy for navigation and tracking.

Apple released a tech specs guide for its iPhone 14, and the dual-frequency GPS technology is also in the new Apple Watch Ultra. Both devices will be able to receive data from satellites that have the L1 frequency as well as the newer L5 frequency.

It’s worth noting that L5 satellite broadcasts have a higher power and are more advanced, and thus can travel through obstructions such as trees and buildings compared to legacy L1 signals.

With dual signal support, the iPhone 14 Pro gains greater location accuracy for use in Maps, for example. The iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 do not support dual GPS frequency. However, all four of the iPhone 14 models have other navigation systems, such as BeiDou, QZSS, Galileo and GLONASS. All are available to purchase on the official Apple website.