iPhone 14 Pro supply surges this holiday season

Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro have shortened, which could mean that Apple has caught up with the demand for the flagship phone.

A few weeks before, Apple.com lists the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro’s availability in 3-4 weeks. The Cupertino-based company also reported that supply could be impacted due to the factory unrests in China.

However, with the holidays in sight, both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen improved delivery dates. In certain configurations, the estimated shipping time is just 1-2 weeks. Those interested can likely get the iPhone before Christmas, depending on the model and buyer’s location.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the two high-end models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with notable differences such as Dynamic Island and a triple rear camera. Prices start at $1,099 and $999, respectively.