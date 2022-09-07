iPhone 14 Pro to have always-on display and bigger battery features

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg believes that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will have a bigger battery capacity and an always-on screen.

The Bloomberg analyst mentioned in his newsletter that the same features will be arriving on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These additions will make the devices appear slightly larger and address something that all smartphone users want (longer battery life). However, it’s believed that the greater capacity is to compensate for the always-on display.

As far as always-on is concerned, essential visual elements and information will be shown on the lock screen on iOS 16. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen will show information such as date, time and widgets, as well as darkened or tinted wallpapers.

The new iPhone 14 lineup is expected to launch during the ‘Far Out’ event, slated on September 7. Other Apple hardware that could be making an appearance include the Apple Watch Pro, the Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE.