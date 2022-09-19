iPhone 14 Pro users get sneak peek of Dynamic island at play

Developers have recently shown several applications of the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro.

One developer made Dynamic Island into an interactive game. Titled ‘Hit the Island’, the goal is somewhat similar to Pong in that the pill shaped cutout turns into a paddle to hit a ball with.

The longer the game goes the faster and more balls appear- there’s even an animation when the ball hits the island. The game supports non Dynamic Island phones and devices that have the traditional notch.

Okay y'all, I think I found the best idea for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. I added a cat that lives up there like a tamagotchi and just hangs out and does cute stuff as you browse Reddit in my app (Apollo). pic.twitter.com/xJJlazHH4E — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 16, 2022

On another note, a developer named Christian Selig created The Dynamic Island Zoo, an app that interacts with Dynamic Island in an unusual way.

When enabled, a small cat ‘hangs’ around the area and completes several actions as users browse Reddit. It’s customizable in a way that users can change the animal to the one they prefer.

The upcoming iOS 16.1 serves to bring improvements to Dynamic Island and add more features.