iPhone 15 allows USB-C to ethernet connection for turbo-charged internet

Apple recently confirmed a feature that allows its iPhone 15 to connect to the internet using USB-C to ethernet.

Wired connections are typically faster due to lower lag and latency, but traditionally smartphones have no use for wired or ethernet setups until today. The iPhone 15 lineup can accept USB to ethernet adapters with a pop-up menu that appears in Settings for IP addresses and available configuration options.

With a wired setup, internet speeds can go beyond wifi or 5G and up to 800 Mbps download. USB-C via ethernet is gaining popularity since the iPhone 15 was newly launched and customers wanted to know its capabilities. It’s also worth noting that prior iPhone models can also use an ethernet adapter albeit for the Lightning connection.

The iPhone 15 lineup has launched today in the United States and more than 40 countries. The first to receive them were customers in New Zealand and Australia.