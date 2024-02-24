iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues surface

Several iPhone 15 users are reporting issues with their Bluetooth connection on their smartphones.

The Apple Support Community and online forums have been abuzz on recent complaints of the iPhone 15’s Bluetooth function not working. The issue is that the iPhone 15 sometimes can’t maintain connectivity with older Bluetooth devices, including headphones and in-car systems. A few reports mention that they are unable to connect their iPhone 15 models to modern products such as the AirPods. It’s worth noting that Bluetooth problems have started since October last year when the iPhone 15 launched, and that updates have done little to resolve the issue.

Several users were told that it will be fixed with the launch of iOS 17 but it looks like Apple has not found a solution as of the moment. The cause is unclear, and it affects both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 lineup.