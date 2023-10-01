iPhone 15 Car users experience CarPlay issues

iPhone 15 users are having some issues connecting their new iPhone 15 models to their vehicles and making CarPlay work.

According to the complaints, a significant portion of the issue lies in the connectivity through USB-A to USB-C cables. Vehicles that support CarPlay might have only USB-A ports, which means the user has to purchase a USB-A to USB-C cable for the feature to work.

However, it’s not as simple as getting the correct cable for CarPlay. Some have reported that third-party USB-A to USB-C cables do not work, while others say that a Belkin-branded cable should resolve the problem. Non-Apple chargers are less likely to work in the process.

Multiple CarPlay issues point towards the cable as the source of the problem, and Apple might release a software update to address these concerns. Also, it would be helpful if Apple would make a list of supported cables that work with CarPlay.