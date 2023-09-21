iPhone 15 introduces battery limit feature

The new iPhone 15 lineup has a battery-saving feature that prevents overcharging.

Charging Optimization has been added to the Optimized Battery Charging setting- now, users can limit the charging on their iPhones by up to 80% while connected to a charger. This delay is set until the device learns the user’s daily routine. It can be accessed by going to Settings, then Battery and Battery Health and Charging, then Charging Optimization.

Users can choose from 80% limit, none, or optimized battery charging. It’s believed that enabling Charging Optimization can extend the device battery by a considerable length of time. As confirmed by The Verge, Apple claims that Charging Optimization is present on all iPhone 15 models. It’s also believed that the iPhone 15 battery life is the same as the iPhone 14 lineup.

Charging Optimization was first discovered by Steve Moser when he was looking through the code in iOS 17.