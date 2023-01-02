iPhone 15 may have longer battery life due to upcoming A17 chip

The ongoing production of the 3nm chip could be the key to the iPhone 15 having a longer battery life.

The 3nm chip manufacturing from TSMC began this year and is believed to be powering Apple’s A17 Bionic processor. Mark Liu, TSMC chairman mentioned that the new chip will have better performance while drawing up to 35% less power compared to its 5nm counterparts. Apple will be relying on the 3nm process, with rumors stating that it will be included for the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the M2 Max and M2 Pro chips for future iPads and MacBooks.

A report said that Apple faced issues with the A16 and wanted a ‘generational leap’ when it comes to the GPU aspect. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had the A15 GPU chip when its plan failed with the A16 GPU.

Details surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 are scarce, but we can expect to see improvements on the Dynamic Island and cameras.