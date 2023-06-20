iPhone 15 might have upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for Vision Pro

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 might have an upgraded ultra wideband chip to integrate with the newly-announced Vision Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple will be upgrading its iPhone hardware to better integrate with its mixed reality headset. He stated that both iPhones coming out this year and next will improve hardware specifications for ‘a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro’. Specifically, Kuo said that the UWB production process will shift from 16nm to 7nm and allow reduced power consumption and improved performance for ‘nearby interactions’.

Apple將積極升級硬體產品規格以建構更有競爭力的Vision Pro生態



1. Vision Pro的成功關鍵之一在於生態，當中包括能否與其他Apple硬體產品整合，而與此相關的主要硬體規格為Wi-Fi與UWB。



2. iPhone 15採用的UWB將規格升級，生產製程由16nm升級到更先進的7nm，有利近距離互動的效能提升或降低耗電。… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2023

The analyst expounded on the iPhone 15 further, claiming that the iPhone 16 will also be upgraded to accommodate WiFi 7. The wireless technology is believed to have the same speed as Thunderbolt 3, and the rumor suggests that Apple will finally accept it as part of its hardware.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have four models and launch this year in fall.