iPhone 15 might have upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for Vision Pro

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 might have an upgraded ultra wideband chip to integrate with the newly-announced Vision Pro.
Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple will be upgrading its iPhone hardware to better integrate with its mixed reality headset. He stated that both iPhones coming out this year and next will improve hardware specifications for ‘a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro’. Specifically, Kuo said that the UWB production process will shift from 16nm to 7nm and allow reduced power consumption and improved performance for ‘nearby interactions’.
The analyst expounded on the iPhone 15 further, claiming that the iPhone 16 will also be upgraded to accommodate WiFi 7. The wireless technology is believed to have the same speed as Thunderbolt 3, and the rumor suggests that Apple will finally accept it as part of its hardware.
The iPhone 15 is expected to have four models and launch this year in fall.