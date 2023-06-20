iPhone

iPhone 15 might have upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for Vision Pro

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone 15

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 might have an upgraded ultra wideband chip to integrate with the newly-announced Vision Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple will be upgrading its iPhone hardware to better integrate with its mixed reality headset. He stated that both iPhones coming out this year and next will improve hardware specifications for ‘a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro’. Specifically, Kuo said that the UWB production process will shift from 16nm to 7nm and allow reduced power consumption and improved performance for ‘nearby interactions’.

The analyst expounded on the iPhone 15 further, claiming that the iPhone 16 will also be upgraded to accommodate WiFi 7. The wireless technology is believed to have the same speed as Thunderbolt 3, and the rumor suggests that Apple will finally accept it as part of its hardware.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have four models and launch this year in fall.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Previous Article
Why is iPhone More Popular Than Android in Finland?
Why is iPhone More Popular Than Android in Finland?
Next Article
Reddit
Reddit experiences data breach, hacking
Latest News
Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
Increase Your Hipster Cred and Save $10 With the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Apple releases new ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video
1 Min Read
Reddit
Reddit experiences data breach, hacking
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Get a Handy AirTag For Only $25
1 Min Read
Lockdown Mode
watchOS 10 brings Lockdown Mode expansion
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds+
Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ launches in more countries
1 Min Read
Lost your password?