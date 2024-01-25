iPhone 15 Plus ad ‘One More’ launches

Apple has launched an online ad highlighting the iPhone 15 Plus’ battery life.

The newest ad video, titled ‘One More’, is around 39 seconds in length and tells the story of a dad who holds an iPhone 15 Plus while shooting a video of his kid attempting to chop several wooden planks, karate style. The child is unable to break the boards, but then the dad keeps filming until night arrives. At the end is a caption ‘battery goes on and on’ and served as the video’s tagline.

The iPhone 15 Plus is the bigger counterpart of the iPhone 15 with a higher capacity battery than the standard model. ‘One More’ is the second video highlighting the iPhone 15 Plus’ battery life and is now available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. A full charge on the device can last up to 100 audio playback and 26 offline video playback.