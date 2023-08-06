iPhone 15 Pro gets snubbed on stacked camera technology

A stacked camera system will appear on the iPhone 15 lineup but not the iPhone 15 Pro.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple intends to widen the feature gap between regular iPhone models and the Pro versions. The premise is that Apple will put newer tech first on the Pro models, but it seems that it’s the opposite. On his latest post, Kuo said that the stacked camera will debut first for iPhone 15 regular versions before making an appearance in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Sony產能因iPhone 16將採更多堆疊設計CIS而持續緊張至2025，有利韋爾領先手機產業觸底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善 / Sony’s capacity will remain tight until 2025 as iPhone 16 will adopt more stacked design CIS, which is beneficial for Will Semi to lead the smartphone sector to bottom… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 4, 2023

The new stacked system will invariably allow more light and is a component in the upcoming 48MP sensor. However, issues in production eventually mean that Apple will have to delay the release of the iPhone 15 lineup. This goes with the rumor that the iPhone 15 lineup will have a 48MP sensor. Kuo also talked about manufacturers continuing with the stacked design CIS.