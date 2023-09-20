iPhone 15 Pro Max faces massive backorders

Financial giant Goldman Sachs claimed that the demand for iPhone 15 Pro Max is greater than the current supply.

In an investor’s note and based on Wedbush’s claims that the iPhone 15 lineup is more popular, sales-wise versus the iPhone 14, Goldman Sachs iterated that the demand for Apple’s newest smartphone is strong amid heightened competition from other companies, namely Huawei. The firm backed it up with a shipping time analysis and mentioned that the Pro Max model is now backordered until November this year.

Goldman Sachs also said that China has the longest lead time for the Pro Max and Pro models and that the iPhone 15 Plus has a two-week lead time in China. The iPhone 15 is seen as having a normal lead time except for the pink-colored version.

Prior to the investor’s note, Goldman Sachs predicted that sales would be robust due to a growing installed base and monetization per user.