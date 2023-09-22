iPhone 15 Pro Max only has 5x optical zoom

An Apple executive recently revealed why the iPhone 15 Pro Max can only produce 5x optical zoom.

Jon McCormack, camera software engineering VP went on an interview in Numerama and explained why the tetraprism lens only can go 5x compared to the S23 Ultra. In the interview, McCormack said that the iPhone 15’s telephoto lens has an advanced camera stabilization system, with a 3D sensor-shift autofocus and image stabilization. To answer the question, McCormack said the lens can be stabilized ‘incredibly well’ as compared to the S23.

Maxime Veron, iPhone product marketing senior director was also on hand and said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max allows for ‘excellent light management’ and has a lower aperture for better Night Mode photos.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has 5x optical zoom while the Pro is limited to just 3x. It’s believed that Apple will continue using tetraprism lenses for the iPhone 16 Pro next year.