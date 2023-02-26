iPhone 15 Pro may come in deep red option

Sources say that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may have a ‘deep red’ color option.

Apple often introduces new colors for its newest iPhone models, and it looks like the same will happen to this year’s iPhone. Apple may be planning a deep red color with hex code #410D0D. The same report mentioned that the Cupertino-based company is also developing new colors for the iPhone 15 base model, namely a bright pink and bright blue cover. At this point, it’s safe to say that the new colors are still under testing and might change in the final production.

Special edition iPhone colors have appeared for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro- the former had a Sierra Blue color, while the latter had the Pacific Blue color. Recently, the iPhone 14 Pro Deep Purple and Space Black were revealed. The report claims that the new color rumors are not yet final and may change or be discarded.