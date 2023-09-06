iPhone 15 sales a chance for Apple to take top spot

The upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 gives Apple a chance to take the number one spot in sales.

Samsung has consistently held top place in smartphones sold per year. However, the status quo could possibly change this year and will depend on consumer’s reception to the upcoming iPhone lineup. Samsung is now focused on premium smartphones, but before the tech company was releasing more than that per year compared to the three or four products for Apple.

Having the same number of smartphone releases might just give Apple a shot at taking top spot. Trendforce reported that the ‘gap’ between the two is close enough that they could switch places for the entire 2023 sales chart.

Apple might take the throne in smartphone sales if the new iPhones perform better than expected, although there have been reports that the upcoming iPhone 15 will sell for lower than the iPhone 14.