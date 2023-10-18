iLounge Logo

iPhone 15 sales pace slower than iPhone 14 in China

Counterpoint Research recently published a report about how iPhone 15 sales are slower compared to its predecessor.

The research firm posted that iPhone 15 sales are 4.5% slower in the first 17 days of launch. Jefferies analysts echoed the sentiment, claiming that the drop is at a ‘sharper double-digit percentage’ Initial demand for the newest flagship phone appears to be beating initial expectations, but a few weeks after it seems that the iPhone 15 can’t keep up.

iPhone

The iPhone 15 launch coincided with the Mate 60 Pro’s launch a few weeks after, which probably hurt the sales expectations. In the same period, the Chinese company apparently outsold Apple’s hardware, coupled with a rumor of a sales ban for the Apple product.

Counterpoint suggested several factors, including the Chinese economy recovering post-COVID. It’s worth noting that Apple has enjoyed brisk sales in the US. Jefferies analysts suggest that Huawei will continue to grow its market share in the region and affect iPhone sales.

