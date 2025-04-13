iPhone

iPhone 16 ban lifted in Indonesia

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

The Indonesian government recently lifted the ban on iPhone 16 smartphones in the country, allowing customers to purchase the latest Apple mobile.

After all the red tape and negotiations, the iPhone 16 lineup is finally available in Indonesia. The ban was lifted on March 7, but it took more than a month for Apple to get the regulatory permissions and certification required in the country. On the Indonesian Apple site, the iPhone 16 models have appeared without any signs of being banned at all.

iPhone 16

The Indonesian government imposed a ban on the iPhone 16 in October last year. It’s believed that Apple failed to deliver the content quota of 35% to 40% of components that were to be locally sourced. Apple then settled on a $1 billion partnership and will make the AirTags in the country. Neither party has mentioned specifics on how the dispute was settled.

