iPhone

iPhone 16 cases leak online

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Cases

Leaked images of the phone case for the iPhone 16 have gone online.

A leaker by the handle ‘Sonny Dickson’ shared photos of the upcoming cases for the iPhone 16, allowing us to get a glimpse of what’s to come. The notable changes were the new vertical rear camera arrangement set for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16. Apple has experimented with various camera bump options for the standard models, ultimately coming up with a vertical arrangement. The prototype shows two separate camera rings within a pill-shaped surface.

Recent iPhone prototypes have the Action Button and a Capture button for horizontal videos. In this case, the mic is placed beside the lenses and the flash is located at the back outside the bump. The leaked images only serve to give readers an idea, but it’s not necessarily true representations when the iPhone 16 lineup is revealed in September this year.

