iPhone 16 debuts in Indonesia on April 11

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup will finally start selling in Indonesia on April 11.

The official announcement was just made following the ban lift in the country. Apple made a deal with the government and laid out an investment plan worth $300 million. Indonesian customers can finally get their hands on an iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16e on the said date. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 16 lineup has passed the telecommunications equipment certification after acquiring the TKDN certification from the Indonesian Ministry of Industry.

Indonesia stopped the iPhone 16 lineup from being sold when the governing body said Apple did not meet the domestic content requirement of 40% for smartphones. Apple’s recent agreement will have Apple producing AirTags and R&D facilities. It’s also believed that the Cupertino-based company will set up a manufacturing facility in Bandung.