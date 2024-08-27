iPhone 16 launch date on September 10

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg believes the iPhone 16 lineup will debut on September 10.

Apple will hold a significant event on September 10 to announce not just the iPhone 16 lineup, but other flagship devices, including the new AirPods, and Apple Watch. Once the iPhone 16 models are unveiled, the product will be ready for consumers beginning September 20. Gurman also claims that the latest macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 will be ready a few days before the hardware launch. The Cupertino-based company has not made any announcements yet, but media invites are expected to go out by next week or so.

Details surrounding the iPhone 16 models include the A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence and the upcoming iOS 18. The Pro Max and Pro versions may be slightly larger, and all four will have a dedicated Capture button for snapshots. We might see an Apple Watch Series 10 debut as well.