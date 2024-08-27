iPhone 16 launch date tentatively set to September 20

Rumors point to an exact date of the iPhone 16 reveal set on September 20.

Apple is believed to debut the iPhone 16 lineup to the public on September 20, with media invites expected to arrive this week or the next. For its flagship smartphone, Apple intends to host an event and announce the new AirPods and Apple Watch models as well. Initially, it was believed that Apple would debut the iPhone 16 on September 10, but apparently that has changed.

Expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup include a bigger display and aspect ratio for the Pro models, a new Capture button, a vertical camera layout, the Action button, improved Siri, Apple Intelligence, battery innovations, and processor upgrades. In addition, there are rumors that the lineup will have the Qualcomm X75 modem for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and a super telephoto periscope camera for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.