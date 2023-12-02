iPhone 16 lineup might have Action button as staple

There are reports that the whole iPhone 16 lineup will feature the Action Button.

The world saw the Action button, a user-configurable hardware when the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models launched. It seems that there’s overwhelming evidence that the feature will be prominent on all iPhone 16 models.

Plans surrounding the Action button dated as far back as 2021 and was intended to be launched alongside power buttons and haptic volume. Unfortunately, haptic volume and power buttons did not surface due to technical issues, which leaves the Action button. With that, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models sported the button, replacing the mute hardware on iPhone models.

Apple intends to add more functions for the Action button by switching from mechanical to capacitative. The revamped hardware might perform similar tasks of Touch ID or Force Touch. It’s believed that Action button will appear on the fourth-generation iPhone SE as well.