iPhone

iPhone 16 lineup might have internal changes to address overheating

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple plans to change the innards of the upcoming iPhone 16 models to stop the devices from overheating.

The Information recently claimed a source that said the iPhone 16 models will have a larger graphic sheet within the chassis to address possible overheating issues. There has been a rumor earlier regarding the same topic, that said iPhone 16 devices will have a better thermal management system. Overheating has become somewhat of a major concern for the flagship smartphone due to iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro users experiencing the same thing. Apple acknowledged the issue and produced an update for iOS 17 to lessen instances of overheating, but it’s believed that the Cupertino-based company wishes to nip the problem in the bud with the iPhone 16 changes.

iPhone 16

The next lineup of the popular iPhone series is set to be launched to the public in September this year.

Lost your password?