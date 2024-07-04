iPhone 16 lineup will have the A18 chip

A new leak shared online reveals that four iPhone 16 models will have the same A18 chip. Code found in the backend showed that Apple intends to launch four iPhone 16 models this fall season and that they all will have the A-series processor. Originally, there were five models with identifiers listed, but it’s believed that the other one is an iPhone SE. While it’s true that the lineup will have the A18 chip, Apple might differentiate the Pro and standard models by having separate names for the A18 chip variants.

The five iPhones having the same A18 chip makes sense as iOS 18 is set to debut along with Apple Intelligence features. According to reports, Apple Intelligence requires a robust chip for AI to be able to run on-device. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro are able to run the AI feature.