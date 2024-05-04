iPhone 16 may have slimmer MagSafe parts

The upcoming iPhone 16 lineup may have slimmer wireless charging components compared to its predecessors, according to ShopSystem.

ShopSystem is a case company based in France, and recently shared images of molds for the iPhone 16 models. It shows a thinner attachment ring design for the single alignment magnet relative to the iPhone 15 molds. The company said that MagSafe accessory manufacturers might need to do a few tweaks to accommodate the new system, but there’s also a chance that the new system is backwards compatible.

With thinner magnets in the mold, it may be safe to assume that there might be changes to the wireless charging technology. One possibility is that MagSafe charging speeds will be increased, up to 20 watts from the current 15 watts. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be revealed this fall, and iOS 18 unveiled during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.