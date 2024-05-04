iPhone

iPhone 16 may have slimmer MagSafe parts

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

The upcoming iPhone 16 lineup may have slimmer wireless charging components compared to its predecessors, according to ShopSystem.

Advertisements

ShopSystem is a case company based in France, and recently shared images of molds for the iPhone 16 models. It shows a thinner attachment ring design for the single alignment magnet relative to the iPhone 15 molds. The company said that MagSafe accessory manufacturers might need to do a few tweaks to accommodate the new system, but there’s also a chance that the new system is backwards compatible.

iPhone 16

With thinner magnets in the mold, it may be safe to assume that there might be changes to the wireless charging technology. One possibility is that MagSafe charging speeds will be increased, up to 20 watts from the current 15 watts. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be revealed this fall, and iOS 18 unveiled during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
Apple launches newest iPhone ad, ‘Find Your Friends’
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple cuts Vision Pro production numbers, due to low demand
2 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Future of Mac: Will the iPad merge and bring touch input?
3 Min Read
Future of iPhone charging: USB-C or wireless?
Future of iPhone charging: USB-C or wireless?
3 Min Read
Anker 20W USB-C Charger
The Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is Just $9.99
1 Min Read
Microsoft
Microsoft rolls out passkeys
1 Min Read
Claude AI
Claude AI arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
iPadOS
iPadOS to have same App Store changes in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Calendar app to have reminders app integration in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Dolby Atmos arrive on LG TVs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 to have sparse hardware upgrades
1 Min Read
Lost your password?