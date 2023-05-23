iPhone 16 might adopt iPhone 12’s vertical camera array

Apple’s next iPhone is rumored to be adopting a vertical camera arrangement similar to the iPhone 12.

A Twitter user with the handle @URedditor revealed today that the next iPhone will have a vertical camera array instead of the diagonal design of the iPhone 14. The base model iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 12 will adopt the vertical design instead of the diagonal array from the latest flagship phone.

The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model.



Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 22, 2023

Apple had the diagonal camera layout for the iPhone 14 to accommodate improved stabilization motors and sensors, but the extra space may be moot in the future. As for the reason why, it’s still unknown, but the leaker suggested that the iPhone 16 will be ‘instantly recognizable’ this way.

The leaker followed up with a tweet, saying that the design change will be ‘less bullish’ on the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 16 is not expected to be announced until 2024.