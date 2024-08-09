iPhone 16 might arrive earlier in Korea

A report from the Korea Times claims that Apple might launch the upcoming iPhone 16 sooner in Korea.

Korea is not usually one of the first countries for initial product releases, so it comes as a surprise. The Korea Times said that the reason for this was due to China being a declining market. Apple is believed to release the iPhone 16 in September, and the 10th might be the probable availability date based on Apple’s history. Preparations are underway for an early release, although there aren’t any details yet.

Apple product launches are delayed by a few weeks in Korea due to confidentiality policies and the country’s certification system. All devices must have a National Radio Research Agency certification, with the details given on the firm’s website, where specification leaks are sourced. Canalys data says the Cupertino-based company’s share dropped from 16% to 14% in Q2.