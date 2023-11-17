iPhone 16 might have new thermal design

A leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ claims that Apple is developing a new thermal system for next year’s iPhone.

In an X post, Kosutami says that Apple is developing a new graphene system to reduce overheating in metal battery casings. The reason for the new thermal system is the widespread complaint about overheating concerns with the iPhone 15 Pro among users, which was addressed via a software update that launched recently.

Graphene material is highly conductive and is often used as a heat-sink. In the case of Apple, the heatsink wicks away heat generated by the iPhone’s components. Graphene has been the material of choice in terms of thermal management, particularly for portable devices. Apple has favored it over others as evidenced by the battery in Apple Watch being encased in metal instead of black foil. It’s safe to say that Apple is adopting the same technology for its upcoming iPhone lineup.