iPhone 16 might skip A17 chip

Analyst Jeff Pu recently reported that the upcoming iPhone 16 will skip the A17 chip in favor of the A18 chip.

The prediction was shared last month and was reiterated during a research note with Haitong International Securities. Pu claims that ‘all iPhone 16 models are expected to feature A18’, with the chip manufacturing done by TSMC and its 3nm process. He also said that the A17 chips are a ‘transition design’ and based on the ‘N3B’ process.

All four iPhone 16 models will have the A18 and A18 Pro chip, labeled ‘N3E’. Currently, the iPhone 15 lineup uses the A16 Bionic chip, which means that the upcoming iPhone 16 will have a ‘notable and unique change.’ Pu’s educated guess with marketing names is based on the A18 Pro and A18 branding, but it’s possible that Apple might make changes along the way.

Pu’s latest claims include the iPhone 15 Pro not having solid-state buttons and a higher price tag for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.