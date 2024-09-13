iPhone 16 models have 45W fast charging with USB-C

The recently launched iPhone 16 lineup will support up to 45 watts of fast charging with USB-C, as per an online leak.

The China Quality Certification Center received details pertaining to the iPhone 16 models, and it was revealed on Weibo that the smartphones had the ability to get juice at up to 45W. Before the iPhone 16 lineup debuted on September 9, there were rumors that said the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro would have wired charging of up to 40 watts, but this technology was apparently not available for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16. Apple recently showed that the iPhone 16 will have upgraded MagSafe charging support but did not mention anything about wired charging aspects.

The new iPhones can now be charged wirelessly up to 25W with the upgraded MagSafe charger, where it was previously maxed at 15W.